One of the things that happens when power shifts in Washington is that people expect far more change than actually occurs. New officeholders may talk loosely about change, but the underlying forces driving the status quo haven't changed, and neither will the policies.

Two New York Times stories published today illustrate this quite nicely. The first is about corporate tax reform. President Obama and some members of Congress have discussed reforming the corporate tax code, which has high nominal rates but enormous loopholes. The trouble is, people who benefit from the loopholes don't want to reform the system:

But recent efforts to rationalize the code all have failed, and some members of both parties express skepticism that this time will be different. The problem, in a nutshell, is that the popular step of lowering taxes for industries like trucking requires the unpopular step of raising taxes for industries like biotech.

The very idea is already drawing howls from the corporate sector.

Moreover, many of the individual exceptions that allow corporations to shield profits from taxation actually enjoy broad popularity, like tax breaks to support domestic manufacturing, low-income housing and green energy.



Guess what? The interest of the companies benefiting from loopholes outweighs the interest of the companies that would like lower rates. If nothing else, loss aversion will drive the loophole beneficiaries to lobby harder than non-beneficiaries. My prediction: nothing happens.

Meanwhile, you know how Tea Party candidates were talking about trimming wasteful defense spending? That isn't going to happen either: