Ohio man assaulted with ham sandwich:

The 47-year-old man told Lorain County sheriff’s deputies his live-in-girlfriend hit him with a ham sandwich inside their home in the 2600 block of Royalton Road around 7:10 p.m.



Police scanner traffic indicated the man was unable to provide deputies with a full description of the sandwich, such as whether it was toasted or untoasted.



The man, who, according to a sheriff’s report, was highly intoxicated and had no signs of injuries. The man’s 54-year-old girlfriend told deputies she was going to end the relationship because of the man’s drinking problem. She also told deputies her boyfriend “smacked her in the back of the head,” the report states.



The woman told police she was not hurt and did not wish to press charges, according to the report. The man told deputies he did not hit his girlfriend physically, but rather mentally, according to the report.



The woman called a family member to pick her up.

Deputies located a slice of bread on the floor, but suspect the family dog ate the ham, according to the report.