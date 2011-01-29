The Wednesday Group, of which Leach was a member, was considered the most ideologically moderate. But, over time, the club drifted to the right. Marooned moderates began approaching longtime Minority Leader Bob Michel with their grievances, and it was Michel who spurred the creation of the Tuesday Group. “He said, ‘You know, you guys need to get organized,’” recalls former Connecticut Representative Nancy Johnson. And so, in 1994, the Tuesday Group was born.

The early days of the group were dominated by bad food and freewheeling conversation. There was the “inevitable cold pizza,” recalls Sue Kelly, a moderate Republican from New York. But there was also a sense of seriousness. Unlike most policy meetings, staff stayed quiet; members had to come prepared or be embarrassed. “They were free-for-alls,” recalls former Delaware Representative Mike Castle, who took a turn as co-chair of the group alongside Michigan’s Fred Upton. “If one of us was there, we’d run the thing but that doesn’t mean that someone else didn’t dominate it.”

While the Tuesday Group occasionally pushed moderate legislation, members freely admit that its greatest impact was behind the scenes. Tuesday’s members worked to squash measures that would inevitably divide the party—like strict restrictions on abortion and deep cuts to spending on scientific research or education—“bills that would never have had any workability and would just further drive the wedge between us," says Johnson. Sometimes they were not successful at moderating the GOP (e.g., the government shutdown), but sometimes they were. Castle recalls sitting down with then-Speaker Dennis Hastert to iron out a spending issue that affected environmental legislation, a pet cause of several members. “There was a feeling,” says Castle, “that this group is a minority but still a part of our party and we’ve got to pay some heed to them.”

In this way, the Tuesday Group acted as an important internal balancing mechanism for the party. “Leadership pretended to be a little at odds with Tuesday, but in truth it wanted to be moderated,” recalls Leach. Opinion was not always unanimous within the group, but they nonetheless were often able to approach the party leadership as a bloc. “We occasionally had to ask, ‘Are we going to stick together and make a difference?’” recalls Johnson. “You had to prove that you could beat a bill in order to get heard.”

During the Bush years, however, the group began to struggle. In 2004, it named then-Representative Mark Kirk of Illinois chair, in part to develop Kirk’s “Suburban Strategy,” which was premised on the idea that Republicans could broaden their appeal by catering to socially liberal but fiscally conservative suburban voters. But, with the group often caving to Republican demands for party unity, Kirk’s strategy was denied a chance to take hold. Tuesday’s members—many of whom represented swing districts like the ones Kirk wanted to target—suffered accordingly at the polls. In 2006, Tuesday co-chair Charlie Bass of New Hampshire lost his bid for reelection, and the same fate befell moderate stalwarts like Leach, Johnson, and Kelly, among others.