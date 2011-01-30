Actually, Egypt's demonstrations are surprisingly peaceful.

As the protests in Cairo stretched through the weekend, much of the international news coverage has focused on looting and violence. Newspapers have been describing a state of near-anarchy, and cable TV has been streaming reports about violence throughout the country, and gangs of thugs terrorizing Cairo’s neighborhoods. Last night, gunshots were ringing into the early hours of the morning.

There is certainly violence occurring in Egypt, but after returning from Pakistan a day ago to cover the upheaval, I was actually struck by how peaceful the protest is at Cairo’s main gathering spot. In Tahrir Square, the site of the major gathering which has only been growing, despite the 4 p.m. curfew and the ominous sound of F-16s and helicopters overhead, people were passing around donated soda, juice, water, and packets of food. Others had enthusiastically taken to cleaning the square, sweeping the streets or collecting trash in plastic bags. “We are taking turns, protesting and cleaning, this is our country, this is our square, we will do anything for our country,” a young English teacher with a broom in hand told me.

Even as burnt-out police vans remain from Friday’s violence and neighborhood militias formed to ward off looters, the downtown protests had taken on the air of a jubilant sit-in. Doctors, university students, and working people are all camped out in the square—an amazing and almost bizarre sight in a country where, in my experience over the last two years, political protests have rarely exceeded hundreds of people. “We are not leaving until [Mubarak] leaves,” Sahar El Said, a young veiled journalist, told me. She had slept in the square last night with her two children—that’s how safe she felt in the protesting mass. “I was shivering and very cold last night,” her son Adhan told me. “And by the way,” he added, “I don’t want Mubarak.” Adhan is four years old.

Far from disrupting the popular upheaval, the previous violence seemed only to have emboldened peaceful protesters taking the high road and even bringing out some who had previously stayed indoors. Nagwa Botros, a 50-year-old ophthalmologist is one of them. “I’m so proud of our young people. Those of us in our fifties have just stayed inside and complained. We just waited, but these young people, they won’t stop. We are witnessing a miracle.”