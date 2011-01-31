Defeated nevada Senate candidate Sharron Angle, having failed to knock off wildly unpopular incumbent Harry Reid on account of insanity, is now (per Political Wire) doing things like appearing at a makeup convention to share tips:

Sharron will be sharing her beauty and makeup challenges during the campaign and how she overcame them!

She had confidence that she would look great with 14 -16 hour days & with numerous appearances daily...so can you!

At least she didn't respond to her loss by resorting to Second Amendment remedies.