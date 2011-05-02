IN THE EARLY 1990s, American educators began experimenting with charter schools as a political compromise between Democrats who supported public schools and Republicans who supported private school vouchers. In the bargain, charter schools were to be given more flexibility to experiment than traditional public schools, but they were supposed to be held accountable for raising student achievement. If, after a fixed period of time (often five years), they failed to do so, the charter would be terminated.

Republicans liked the competition that charters provided to regular public schools and the deregulation of public education. Democrats liked that charter schools differed from private school voucher plans, as charters did not charge tuition, were not allowed to screen out low-performers, did not divide students based on race or religion, and were subject to the same testing requirements as public schools. Today charter schools continue to enjoy broad bipartisan support, from Republican governors and Congressional leaders to President Barack Obama, and charters now educate more than 1.5 million students in forty states. But after twenty years, are charter schools working any better than regular public schools?

This volume of essays, edited by Christopher Lubienski and Peter Weitzel, provides a careful look back at the original goals of charter schools and offers a sobering assessment of their first two decades. On the bottom-line question of academic achievement, the authors conclude that “the record on achievement is mixed, with most of the best evidence showing results similar to or somewhat below those of other public schools.” The disappointing outcomes have led some former advocates, such as Diane Ravitch and Sol Stern, to reconsider their position, while putting die-hard charter school champions in an awkward position. In June, 2009, for example, Rep. George Miller (D-CA) gave a speech lauding charters as “a beacon and a lantern to show us the way.” Less than two weeks later, Lubienski and Weitzel note, Stanford University released the nation’s most comprehensive study of charters, finding only 17 percent of charters did better than public schools, while 37 percent did worse, and 46 percent performed at a similar level. To make matters worse, the study had been funded by pro-charter foundations. The authors find that charter schools also come up short in meeting other early goals articulated by advocates: putting competitive pressures on public schools, reducing teacher turnover, and lowering levels of school segregation.

Charter school enthusiasts believed that charters would not only benefit the students who attended them, but would also put competitive pressure on regular public schools to improve. The research to date, however, shows that “charter schools’ competitive effects are mixed and tend to be quite small.” A key problem, researchers find, is that parents do not make the sort of informed decisions that would drive bad public and charter schools out of business. The evidence suggests that “many parents are pulling their children out of higher-performing public schools in order to send them to academically inferior schools.” Too often, the authors note, “there are waiting lists for bad schools.”