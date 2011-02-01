The left has its own malign influences on public discourse. Some are rich and successful. It no more makes sense for liberals to envy the right it's talk radio hosts than it makes sense for the right to envy the left for Al Sharpton, Jeremiah Wright, or Michael Moore, which isn't to say these people are perfect analogues – they're certainly they're less influential among liberals than Limbaugh is among conservatives, and it would be wrong to draw a false equivalence. But these figures were successful in gathering followers and driving stories. In the realm of politics, the pathologies that came as part of the package still resulted in a net loss.

The antidote for Fox News isn't Keith Olbermann. It's Jon Stewart. It isn't a new left-leaning host who turns Glenn Beck-style destructive absurdity to different ideological ends – it's someone who effectively demonstrates the absudity of blowhards.

It seems to be that Friedersdorf is commiting the classic fallacy of conflating the good with the useful. He argues -- indeed, he very nearly assumes -- that intellectual vitality goes hand in hand with political effectiveness. I could not disagree more.

A world in which there was a powerful medium to spread Democratic party propaganda -- a la Fox News and talk radio -- would be less pleasant in many respects. And it's certainly not a project I'd like to be part of. But it would almost certainly be a world in which public policy tilted further left than the current one. Moreover, Friedersdorf raises the specter of liberals having to choice under a party line like the right's Conintern. I think the more likely outcome is that a lot of what we think of as "the left" would simply become part of the center. That would be better, too. (I have more thoughts on this dilemma in my 2007 article on the netroots, which is the closest thing to the progressive attempt to mirror Fox News.)

Basically, the optimal number of Fox News-like propaganda outlets is zero. But I suspect the next most optimal number is two, not one.