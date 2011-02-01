There's a mini-boom in smart guys trying to explain why Mitt Romney might not be dead after all. Josh Green says the Huntsman campaign will rescue, or at least not hurt, Romney:

The cognoscenti seem to agree that a Jon Huntsman run for the 2012 GOP nomination would hurt Mitt Romney because it would split Mormon votes, fundraising, etc. But wouldn't it also help Romney in the one area where he is most vulnerable, the perception that he's too liberal and untrustworthy because he enacted a health care plan nearly identical to Obama's? Just as you never want to be the last guy picked for your grade-school kickball team, GOP presidential hopefuls never want to be "the guy closest to Obama." From the perspective of a Republican primary voter, Hunstman would seem to me to be the worse of the two, and that couldn't help but take some heat off of Romney. Picture the first Republican debate with all the candidates stretched across a stage. Someone dings Romney on health care. With Huntsman on stage, he could piously say to the audience that at least he neverworked for Obama.

Josh says at the outset he's not sure he believes this, and I think he should trust that instinct. When you're defending yourself in politics, you're losing. If Charlie Rangel wanted to run for president, would he be better off if Bernie Madoff were also running, so he would look honest by comparison? No, you want to avoid anything that raises the question of your loyalty to the party. Arguing that you're less traitorous than some other, marginal figure is not a helpful strategy.

Meanwhile, Ben Smith argues: