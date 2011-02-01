Mike Huckabee has a peace deal for the Palestinians -- nothing:

JERUSALEM (AP) — Potential 2012 U.S. presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that if Palestinians want an independent state, they should seek it from Arabs — not Israel.

The evangelical minister and Fox News host said Jews should be allowed to settle anywhere throughout the biblical Land of Israel — an area that includes the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

He called the demand on Israel to give up land for peace an "unrealistic, unworkable and unreachable goal."

Note that not even the Likud government opposes a Palestinian state in principle. If Huckabee sets the pace for defining what constitutes "pro-Israel" in the 2012 GOP primary, we could be in for a race to the bottom.