The Vanished Luxury of a Private Art

To compare the writers of 1923 and 1950, that is to say five years after their respective World Wars, has a dramatic interest, but there will be a distinctly artificial element in the inquiry. To begin with, dates that are important to history rarely coincide with the crucial dates of literature. Then, the two wars themselves are only superficially alike. The former was an incompetent mass slaughter satisfying to no one, a shattering collection of blunders which disgusted human intelligence afterwards; the second was more ingeniously conducted and had a hypnotic satisfaction for those concerned with its immense technical side. But where the earlier, more destructive war merely succeeded in breaking or gently weakening the governing class in every country—except America?—the second destroyed peoples, political opponents and the elementary axioms of humane civilization. It was a war against value. It is hard to find points of contact between the generation of 1923 and its well-furnished disillusion, and our bleak, unfurnished intellectual world where value has been incinerated.

In England, a thoroughly established literary culture existed at the time of the First World War; until 1931 there were many literary periodicals and there were several clear literary movements. One can point to controversies: the battle between the Sitwells and the dying Georgians; the quarrel between the Bloomsbury of Virginia Woolf and the dissidents in Cambridge that was to lead to Leavis’ criticism; the severities of T. S. Eliot's Criterion; and finally the great political row of the thirties. In France Proust had written throughout the first war and in England the continuity was unbroken. By 1950 scarcely any literary periodicals remain. Cyril Connolly’s Horizon went last year; this year John Lehmann’s New Writing has gone. There are no new literary movements; and no one seems to wish to start any. The ardor of intellectual life has been absorbed and neutralized by the state-building cultural organizations, like the BBC, by economic worry and the suspicion that the future is short. The private venture has gone with the disappearance of private income; leisure and independence are finally impossible and inflation has killed that voluntary poverty which used to be the economic basis of Western culture. It is the artists themselves, obliged to become administrators, who are forced to regard the practice of art as a vanishing, and even a disreputable, luxury in a country whose energies and judgments have become exclusively social. (Ought the miners to be told about the modern novel? How to introduce the workers to literature? Is it true that this is futile and that the workers, who nevertheless no longer exist as an amorphous group, will be interested only in a culture of their own? When, if ever, are we to see a sign of that? Isn't it possible that it may not be a literary culture, that painting and written literature are finished? Have they not at last been destroyed by machine society? By radio, cinema, television? Among the workers, the older kind of cultivated trade unionist has given place to the specialist who knows nothing outside his political job. Socialism has lost its intellectually exciting side. Is it not significant that in England music alone is flourishing? New composers, no new writers.)

I shall return to these simplifications later. Let us go back, first of all, to 1923. I have said that literature has little relation to the critical dates of history. The years 1915 and 1930 are the important literary dates of the first postwar period. If we look at the names that appear within a year or two of the earlier date we shall find Katherine Mansfield, Aldous Huxley, Ronald Firbank, Virginia Woolf, Wyndham Lewis, Lytton Strachey. Earlier names are Norman Douglas, E. M. Forster, D. H. Lawrence and Bertrand Russell. In France, Gide, already well established, is in the midst of Dostoevsky. Two names of genius—there are none in 1950—must be added: Joyce (Ulysses, 1922) and Eliot (The Waste Land, 1923). All these writers, except Huxley and Eliot, had begun to write before or during the war. They had been formed in the last assured sunlight that Europe was to know. Although the work of these people dominated the twenties, they were not the true postwar generation. Except for the figure of Eliot, there is no sign of it, and Eliot’s arrival at that moment has some ambiguity. His entrance into English literature, like that of Henry James and Nathaniel Hawthorne, seems belated; his air of being contemporary a deception. The sense of tradition in Eliot seems closer to Hawthorne than to ourselves. (Hawthorne himself felt remote in the middle-class England of Thackeray.) The real postwar generation did not appear until the late twenties and early thirties. To the complaint that there are no young writers now, we must point to the past and say that it takes ten years to get over a war.