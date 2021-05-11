The Vanished Luxury of a Private Art

But in 1923 itself the remarkable thing (very remarkable when we compare it with 1950) was the rule of conversation. In any generation the men of genius give out the subjects; the men of talent talk about them. One has the impression that 1923 was a kind of small Wellsian Utopia—it had even had its Wellsian World War—civilized and devoted to the Wellsian notions of conversational balloon-flying and making love. (Eliot and Keynes—the two bankers of the time—had expressed doubt that the conversation would continue untroubled.) Huxley’s novels were neo-Peacockian talk. The amateurishness and the weakness, the unofficial quality of talk were carefully sought by Forster; Virginia Woolf’s essays were personal conversations and her self-communing novels sought that exact moment of intimacy which can befelt in the silences of good conversation. The novels of D. H. Lawrence—himself a genius who provoked intense conversation—are written in the guessing, slung together, talking manner with its insights and repetitions; it is notable that he was proud of contradicting himself, as a good talker may be. In Joyce there is a similar strain. The impersonal, official idiom of the traditional novel is broken down into an interior monologue which is the mind talking to itself; and it is not an accident that the collapse of belief in orthodox statement of all kinds which followed the First World War should be reflected in the very manner and nature of its prose as well as in the ferment of amateur discussion in intellectual life. One of the chief rages of Fascism was directed against "the endless and fruitless discussions of the intellectuals," and—in their more dour fashion—the Communists took a similar line. A glance at Continental writers shows that conversation had the same prestige. It is most evident in the work of Gide. Free of orthodoxy, he is obliged to comment almost day by day on the effects of each new dose of experiment, revolution and liberty.

By 1950, if we look at the table where the talk used to flow, it is almost silent. Talk stopped when "awareness" went out as a cant word, when "bogus" and "phony" came in; it went out, that is to say, when propaganda arrived—the voice prevaricating at the committee meeting and on the air, resorting to primitive incantation among the tribes. The politicals are the only talkers left; noticeably, some of their voices have become religious. Silone's has; Orwell seemed to be drifting toward a mild religion of decency and kindness. If we are to put figures at opposite ends of the table in 1950, the Freud who wrote The History of an Illusion—one of the chief failures of augury in its time— will be replaced by Jung, the Pope, Kafka, Kierkegaard, even one of his Existentialist disciples; and for Lenin we can put any state builder. At the table itself, there is once more a prewar generation; as in 1923, a postwar generation has hardly appeared. We seem to be one, even two, steps down from the highest rung of Western civilization, feeling our way toward the step below. We call it, and we may be right, broadening the basis. But no Eliot, no Joyce, no Auden, no Sartre—above all, no Camus—in England. The English Socialist state is Victorian in its achievement of general social overwork. (What interests us in Lawrence now is not his ideas but the vivid fact that he could do what he wanted.)

The background of our dilemma has been sketched, in lines that are true because they are elusive, in the conversation between Oedipus and Theseus in Gide’s Theseus, the book he finished in Algiers at the time of the liberation of France. Theseus-Stalin has saved his country from the Minotaur, the lovely and sybaritic monster (bourgeois culture, supported by so much tribute and human sacrifice.), and in his old age the cunning and immoral state-builder recalls his successes and his errors with the detached pleasure of a tank commander. The misfortune of the active life, Theseus reflects, is that the committing of necessary crimes gives no forewarning of the necessary crimes of others and indeed dulls observation and judgment. The behavior of Phaedra was a complete surprise to him. Oedipus, on the other hand, is the living exemplar of tragedy as the human lot. He is the victim of original sin for whom man is his own sacrificial victim, self-blasted but not quite subdued. At least he lives; at least he holds on to the necessity of pride. If as nothing else, Oedipus lives as a warning. For Theseus, the modified Commissar, whose cunning still remains, the important thing is that Oedipus, the exemplar, shall be persuaded to remain in his house and State and add the fame and curiosity of his extraordinary condition to its horror.