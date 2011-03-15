FIRST PUBLISHED IN 1965, Margaret Drabble’s slim third novel tells the story of a single woman who gets pregnant and decides to keep the baby and raise it on her own. But to see this book as primarily about the sexual revolution, illegitimacy, and the swinging London of the 1960s, is to miss its point. The Millstone is about liberal guilt. It is perhaps one of the most philosophical books written on the subject, full of the sly profundity that is sometimes the special strength of spare, comic novels.

Its heroine, Rosamund Stacey, lives as if a hectoring Immanuel Kant is perpetually evaluating her every move in light of his categorical imperative. A successful academic, Rosamund is finishing up her dissertation on Elizabethan sonnet sequences, work that, “while generally considered to be useless,” enthralls her. But she feels herself to be self-indulgent: “I was continually aware that my life was too pleasant by a half, spent as it was in the gratification of my own curiosity and peculiar aesthetic appetite.”

She attributes this self-punishing attitude to her parents, the sort of posh upper-middle-class socialists who ask the charlady to sit with them at the dinner table and make no fuss when she steals their silver. In addition to her upper-middle-class accent and her upper-middle-class manners, Rosamund’s parents instilled in her a deep reservoir of social guilt. This isn’t the ordinary class guilt known to well-heeled liberals everywhere, which can be offset easily enough by the occasional check to a favored charity. This is deep-seated, clamoring guilt of religious proportions, except in place of the consciousness of sin its source is the consciousness of injustice.

If the game is to get born into the most optimal circumstances, Rosamund hit the jackpot, not just in terms of money and class but in regard to the equally unearned advantages of brains and beauty. And the constant awareness of her good fortune gnaws at her. To compensate for the frivolity of her work—“I have always been aware that the Elizabethans, except for Shakespeare, are something of a luxury subject, unlike nineteenth century novelists or prolific Augustan poets”—she tutors incompetent students and undercharges them. She avoids going to the doctor because she suspects that her “complaint [pregnancy] seemed so trivial in comparison with the ills of age and worry and penury.” In her personal life, Rosamund is unable “to see anything in human terms of like and dislike, love and hate.” When her sister-in-law Clare provokes a pleasurable wave of simple antipathy, Rosamund feels instantly guilty. It is not Clare’s fault, after all, that she is unintelligent and idle; if given a choice, Clare would probably have opted to be as successful and as impressive as Rosamund herself. At this chastening thought, Rosamond’s “dislike ebbed away in a dry withdrawing scraping tide of equity, leaving [her] as ever on the hard damp shore of sociological pity.”