The entry of Jon Huntsman into the Republican primary field has created strong competition for what has to be a tiny number of Republican voters who want a nominee who's both sane and Mormon:

Note that while the GOP field has two sane Mormon candidates, which is probably two more than there's room for, the "sane, non-Mormon"and "insane Mormon" fields are wide open. I'm not sure who's the best fit for the former category, but the latter is just screaming for Glenn Beck.