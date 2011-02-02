Jeffrey Anderson, writing in the Weekly Standard, has discovered yet another data point against the Affordable Care Act -- doctors in the House voted to repeal it:

What do doctors think of Obamacare? One good gauge is the views of doctors serving in the House of Representatives. Of the 16 doctors currently serving in the House -- perhaps an all-time high -- all but one voted for Obamacare's repeal.

Why would doctors oppose Obamacare? Perhaps it's because, as the recently released National Physicians Survey of nearly 3,000 doctors showed, by a margin of well over 3 to 1, doctors think that during the next five years (in the wake of ObamaCare's passage), the quality of American health care will "deteriorate" (65 percent) rather than "improve" (18 percent). Perhaps it’s because more than 9 out of 10 doctors in that same survey expect Obamacare's "impact" on doctors to be "negative" (78 percent), rather than "positive" (8 percent). Perhaps it's because, due to what appears to be naked political favoritism, Obamacare would effectively ban doctors from owning hospitals and from expanding those that they already own.

Or... perhaps it's because every doctor who voted for repeal is also a Republican. If you don't even mention that fact -- and Anderson doesn't --you're not even making the appearance of actually trying to inform your readers, as opposed to merely repeating GOP propaganda. Also, the American Medical Association endorsed the Affordable Care Act, another data point Anderson must have forgotten to mention.