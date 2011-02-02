As I wrote not long ago, the violence now being deployed by Mubarak's thugs against demonstrators changes the calculus. And, based on Robert Gibbs' briefing today, the administration has not responded. Gibbs has alluded multiple times to private conversations the administration has had with Mubarak, but its public stance remains measured. Gibbs would not even acknowledge multiple reports that violence is being undertaken by pro-regime forces. It's unacceptable and it has to change very quickly. You can't have an administration cautiously supporting (or tepidly criticizing) a regime as it carries out a Tienanmen Square massacre. This administration moves slowly but there's just no time right now.