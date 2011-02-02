This is the story that has it all:

John F. Kennedy High football player and Ohio State University recruit Chris Carter was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fondling as many eight girls while pretending to measure them for JROTC uniforms.

Carter, 18, was held overnight in City Jail and is not expected to be released before Thursday morning.

Cleveland police said a 15-year-old girl told officers that Carter took her out of her classroom and into a room behind the JFK auditorium and told her he needed to measure her for the uniform. ...

Carter,a three-star recruit, described his commitment to Ohio State last year as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.