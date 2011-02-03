But forget about them and think about the mandate’s more genuine critics: The lawyers, writers, and experts providing intellectual ballast for this crusade. Many of them have long histories of libertarianism. I don't share their views, obviously, but I have no problem believing their opposition to even modest extensions of government power is sincere -- and that, as a result, they think the individual mandate not just unconstitutional but even immoral.

What I don't understand is how these people can, on the one hand, reject enactment of the Affordable Care Act and, on the other hand, accept the existence of a program like Medicare. That is precisely what many of them argue and what Judge Roger Vinson stated in his opinion this week.

Both Medicare and the Affordable Care Act perform the same essential function: Providing access to affordable medical care in exchange for ongoing, fixed contributions based on income. The key difference is that Medicare historically required people to enroll in a government-run program while the Affordable Care Act will give people the option of enrolling in private insurance plans or, barring that, paying an income-related penalty to offset the eventual cost of their uncompensated care. From a conservative perspective, surely the Affordable Care Act is the lesser intrusion on liberty, because it allows more individual choice of payment and coverage while establishing less direct government interference with the health care marketplace.

Now, the mandate critics do see one other distinction between Medicare and the Affordable Care Act. Americans pay for the former via paryoll taxes and for the latter through either insurance premiums or the penalty. The former clearly falls within the constitution's taxing power but the latter, according to the critics, does not.

I think that's a pretty shaky distinction, for reasons I've explained and will soon discuss further. But even if you accept that claim, it's more an argument about rhetoric and labeling than high principle. (As Ezra Klein wrote on Wednesday, "I don't believe our forefathers risked their lives to make sure the word 'penalty' was eschewed in favor of the word 'tax.' ") When it comes to fundamental principles of liberty, the strident critics of the Affordable Care Act's mandate--i.e., the ones invoking the tyranny of King George III--should be outraged by Medicare's payroll taxes, too.