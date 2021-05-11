'Socialized' Advertising

Theoretically, the cost of advertising—space and preparatory work—which is clearly in the area of public controversy and is of a lobbying nature designed to influence public opinion in favor of the signer—is not deductible. Nevertheless, in so far as we can discover, the costs of sponsoring the radio show Meet Corliss Archer and the present advertising program against “Socialized electricity” alike are deductible for “America’s business-managedtax paying Electric Light and Power Companies.”

The campaign of the electric companies against the federal power program is a good example of propaganda aimed at a specific government proposal. A favorite method seems to be to prepare a full-page ad for magazines with national circulation and then have the same ad reproduced in local papers over the signature of the local power company. A recent ad layout in American Magazine charges that “the people who plan and work for a Socialistic USA know that permanent control of a few key industries and services will give the government the power to take over just .about everything.” We can finish reading the same ad in the Toledo Union News, placed by the Toledo Edison Company: “One of the key industries that they’re trying to take over is electric light and power.”

The same pattern is repeated time and again throughout the nation. The high point in this campaign must have been the full-page ad in Collier’s which asked: “Do you want to pay for a government honeymoon at Niagara Falls?” The ad continues with the customary treatment: “The government plan is a long step toward Socialized electricity.” Collier’s then helped with an editorial which was later reproduced as a full-page ad in the New York Times. Among other things Collier’s said that “the government’s proposal is another example of the creeping Socialism that we discussed last week.” The discussion is legitimate while the coincidence is somewhat suspect. In this case America taxpayers paid several times over for a distorted attack on a specific legislative proposal.