Paul Krugman writes, "even high-minded intellectuals are a lot more likely to watch old Fred Astaire movies than to read old Walter Lippmann commentaries."

Am I the only person who has read old Walter Lippmann commentaries but has never seen a Fred Astaire movie? Don't get me wrong, I've consumed plenty of pop culture candy. An old movie based on dancing just has no appeal to me, whereas an old Lippmann commentary does.

By the way, Ron Steel's biography of Lippmann is very good.