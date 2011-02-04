There are similarities in Egypt—but key differences, too.

History does not enable us to predict the future, but it does help us to prepare for it. It therefore makes sense that commentators are searching for historical precedents to the dramatic events in Egypt. History might help shed light on where the potentially revolutionary developments are heading.

It is important to get the history right, however. Some commentators have suggested that the world might be witnessing a repetition of the events of 1979, when an Islamic revolution overthrew the Shah of Iran. Others suggest that a more apt Iranian comparison would be 2009, when the Green Revolution failed in its own attempts at overthrowing the current Iranian regime. Still others have posited that what Egypt and other countries in the Middle East are having is a 1989 moment. Could Egypt be experiencing the same kind of swift overthrow of a decades‐long political order that happened in Europe?

There are indeed a number of similarities between today’s events and the astonishing year of 1989. But there are also significant differences—differences that suggest we should not be too quick to compare today’s events in Egypt to the fall of the communist bloc.

One key similarity between 2011 and 1989 is the swiftness of developments. As a number of participants in the events of 1989 noted at the time, life simply speeded up. The current U.S. secretary of defense, Robert Gates, was actively involved in the process of unifying Europe in 1989‐90 as a senior National Security Council official. His description for how it felt? “We shot the rapids of history, and without a life jacket.” And J. D. Bindenagel, an American diplomat, remembered his experience working in the U.S. embassy in East Berlin in 1989‐90 as the feeling of living in a video on which someone had pressed the fast‐forward button. The same breathtaking rapidity of change is a hallmark of the current situation in Egypt, and one that makes it very difficult for policymakers to gain time to think.