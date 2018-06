Don Rumsfeld's memoir is coming out soon. Hey, don't beat yourself up, Rummy:

Rumsfeld now concedes that, "[i]n retrospect, there may have been times when more troops could have helped."



The stacking of qualifications on top of one another is a characteristically Rumsfeldian touch. In retrospect, there may have been times when more troops would have helped. Not much of a concession to a reality in which it was clear at the time more troops were absolutely vital.