Here in Tokyo this week it would be easy (and expected) to write about how the United States lags when it comes to infrastructure. From rapid and reliable transit, to renewable energy production, to modern gleaming airports, the evidence is literally all around. Most Americans probably suspect this is true but until you see it firsthand it is hard to appreciate how wide the gap is between our two countries.

But just as amazing is how highly integrated Japanese infrastructure is. Executives from Hitachi, Ltd. discussed with Bruce Katz and me that company’s “Smart City” efforts to deploy advanced infrastructure as part of a total urban system that is not only more efficient but also helps meet a variety of social and policy goals.

This means smart grid and energy management systems for both the home and the community to promote low carbon, high quality, and economical power while dealing with challenges such as electric vehicle adoption. It means smart transportation to seamlessly integrate people and information among modes. And it means smart phone and payment technology so your handheld device can pay your transit fare, buy your coffee when you leave the station, and get you through security as you enter the building where you work.