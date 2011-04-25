IT MUST BE TRUE that human culture has always lavished attention on “celebrities” who boast no readily identifiable talents. No doubt a few poseurs were immortalized in ancient cave drawings just because they knew how to draw attention to themselves. But modern American culture is hard to beat when it comes to the lionization of individuals who, as a wise man once put it, are “famous for being famous.” What every one of these blessed souls knows is that airtime is always available to the exhibitionist, defined by psychiatry as someone with “the recurrent urge to expose the genitals to a stranger or to an unsuspecting person.”

An argument could be made that the first modern master of exposure-driven fame was Adah Isaacs Menken, who reigned as “America’s Original Superstar” (as the subtitle of this new book puts it) for less than a decade in the mid-nineteenth century. It should be emphasized that Menken was not Paris Hilton. She possessed genuine abilities as a writer, a poet, and an actress. Few reality show contestants would pen an essay memorializing a distinguished American senator, as Menken did in the case of Senator Rufus Choate of Massachusetts. Literary history should recall that she championed Walt Whitman (a friend from Pfaff’s, the ur-bohemian hangout in the Village) at a time when prominent critics regarded him as worthless. But what truly distinguished her public life was how her stardom—aided by a burgeoning newspaper trade utilizing the latest communications technology, the telegraph—derived from none of these things. It came from a brash willingness to bare herself to the world.

Although she had first achieved notice for her literary and stage efforts in the 1850s, Menken vaulted to the front pages in 1860 via her marriage and spectacular break-up with one of the most honored Americans in the years leading up to the Civil War—the bareknuckle boxing champion John C. Heenan. A bigamy scandal made her a household name: Heenan dumped her when the press reported that she had not divorced a Cincinnati musician. (The truth of the matter is murky.) After a period of suicidal depression, she emerged into superstardom by starring in a play called Mazeppa, adapted from the epic poem by Byron; the show conquered New York, London, and Paris. For a few breathtaking seconds, she bounded across the stage strapped to the back of a horse while scandalously clad in curve-revealing tights, a bold and lucrative display of “flesh” that would mark the first shot in the (public) sexual revolution.

She kept the masses titillated in the years before her early death—at the age of thirty-three—by appearing in controversial photographs with prominent authors: the Victorian version of the celebrity sex tape. In 1867, Paris was awash with a set of pictures of her snuggling Alexandre Dumas, then sixty-four, with whom she likely had an affair. The old lion of French literature sued to halt the sale and distribution of the photographs, which only made them more notorious. In London the following year, Menken was photographed with another (alleged) conquest, Algernon Charles Swinburne, the enfant terrible of English letters, who famously said of her versification efforts, “My darling, a woman with such beautiful legs should not bother about poetry.”