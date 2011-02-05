Recent events in Pakistan have underscored, with refreshing clarity, the need for such an approach. In the wake of the murder of Salman Taseer, a leading voice for liberal values in Pakistan, his supporters used the term “extreme right” to refer to the Islamists clerics who celebrated his murder. The term is perfectly appropriate. I don’t recall Obama, his predecessor, or our European allies using this term—“extreme right”—to refer to the Islamists. The Israelis frequently do. In my view they are correct in doing so.

Islamism is a profoundly reactionary phenomenon. The litany of its commonalities with the modern reactionary tradition is embarrassingly familiar: anti-Semitism; the rejection of individual freedom and autonomy, liberal democracy, equality for women, and the separation of church, mosque, and state. Nor should the Islamists’ hatred and repression of homosexuals, including use of the death penalty, go unmentioned. Islamism is the most important political movement in our time to justify its actions with reference to paranoid conspiracy theories and the celebration of death and martyrdom. Because Islamists define voters in all democracies as sharing guilt with the governments they vote for, they make democratic citizenship a crime and thus justify terrorism against innocents. If any political party or movement with such ideas emerged in Europe or the United States, it would be the subject of regular moral and political denunciation as a variant of Fascism and Nazism.

I am only stating the obvious. Clearly, Obama knows that the previous sentences are true. It would behoove him to let the rest of the world know he agrees. Most voters don’t have a detailed knowledge of the spectrum of Islamist politics, but they can sense when politicians avoid expressing what common sense tells them is true. If Obama and other political leaders of the center do not use plain language, the field for doing so opens up to demagogues who have no interest in or ability to make distinctions between Islam and Islamism. Articulating distinctions and grasping nuance is one of our president’s strengths and one of the reasons people admire him. I urge him to put those talents to use.

The dramatic events in Tunisia and Egypt underscore the importance of stiffening our public criticism toward Islamism. Though non-Islamist currents have come to the fore in these uprisings, Islamism’s organizational reach, and its affinity with the region’s dominant religion, is too extensive to assume that it will be discarded in the euphoric days of greater democracy. Hence, it should be our policy to combine support for democratization with firm and public criticism of the anti-democratic intentions of the Islamists.

American policy in postwar European history may offer a guide to how we should act in North Africa. After the defeat of Nazism and Fascism, the United States made strenuous efforts to support political currents that both upheld liberal democratic principles and also opposed the Communists. In so doing, it placed anti-Communism on liberal, not racist or dictatorial, foundations; it created for these countries a “vital center.” This is our challenge in Egypt as well: There, for thirty years, opposition to Islamism has been associated with authoritarian rule—and it is a task of the Obama administration to foster a democratic form of opposition to Islamism. In Europe, opposition to Communism was discredited for many who associated it with the rhetoric of the Fascists. In Egypt and the Arab world, a similarly vehement criticism may be no less discredited by its association with the Mubarak regime. Only the growth of a vital center in Arab politics can banish this association.

Writing as a current professor about a former professor, I think Obama knows when an initial hypothesis has been refuted by the facts and events. The assumptions that justified the policy of engagement need to be reconsidered, and the policy needs to be reset, just as the policy of realist accommodation with authoritarian governments is being reset by events in Egypt. The president has shown himself willing to use weapons of remarkable accuracy and deadliness against the terrorists. He has sent tens of thousands of our soldiers into harm’s way to fight the Islamists in Afghanistan and elsewhere, and he has touched their hearts by visiting them and flying to Kabul during the holidays. These are not the acts of a president who does not care about victory. But there is one powerful weapon that he has refused to use against the Islamists, namely the weapon of his own eloquence, and public assertions of what is at stake in the war they have forced upon us.

When this policy change is adopted, I expect that there will be a surprising number of citizens—liberals, independents, and conservatives alike—in this country and elsewhere, as well as the vast majority of Muslims around the world, who will breathe a sigh of relief that the most powerful government in the world is finally speaking the truth about the people who are threatening us and civilized people everywhere and is going on the ideological offensive against them. This message would be most compelling if it came from Obama, since no Western leader has demonstrated his or her goodwill toward believers of Islam as much as he has; hence none is in as strong a position to isolate and defeat the Islamist fanatics who speak in its name. It is time for Obama to match the force of arms that he has deployed with the force of his own words and the public rhetoric of our government.

Jeffrey Herf is the author most recently of Nazi Propaganda for the Arab World (Yale University Press, 2009). He teaches modern European history at the University of Maryland in College Park.