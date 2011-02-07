But if we’re going to take Foster seriously, it’s important to be clear about what he said, what he didn’t say, and what it all it means.

Keep in mind, first, that it’s not clear exactly what question Foster was answering in that snippet of testimony. After all, “cost” can mean different things. It can mean the health costs that individuals, businesses or government bear, and it can mean costs in the near future or costs in the many years beyond that. It’s possible that Foster was simply saying that, 10 years hence, the government will have spent roughly the same amount on health care as it would have if the law were not in effect.

If so, that’s neither surprising nor particularly worrisome. The idea behind the Affordable Care Act is to strengthen health insurance and give it to more people, which will cost the government money. At the same time, though, it will make the health care system as a whole more efficient, which will save the government money. Over the course of a decade, the costs and savings should be about equal, which means the net cost to the government would be roughly zero—even as we’d made insurance both more reliable and much more available. That would be a pretty good deal.

Now, if you’re worried about the government’s long-term fiscal future—and you should be!—the key question is what happens after those 10 years. The big worry is that the budgetary burden of health care will become staggeringly heavy in 2030, 2040 and beyond. The only way to avoid that scenario is to slow down the growth of federal health care spending—that is, to make sure it doesn’t keep going up as fast as it’s been for the last few decades.

This is the key area of dispute and what Foster, most likely, had in mind. The official government projections, including the ones Foster made, suggest the health law will reduce that rate of growth, albeit modestly. But in his reports, and then again in his recent testimony, Foster suggested those projections might be unrealistic. The problem is that they include some automatic, annual reductions in what the Medicare program will pay hospitals—scheduled reductions, according to Foster, that future lawmakers are not likely to allow when they actually come due.