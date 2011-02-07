[Guest post by James Downie]

Quote of the day, from the St. Petersburg Times:

We tried to coax [Florida State Democratic chairman Rod] Smith, [Alex] Sink's running mate in 2010, into discussing mistakes made in that campaign, but he wouldn't bite: "After the election, I sat down with my consultants, and their names were John Walker, James Beam and Jose Cuervo, my Hispanic consultant. When I finished with them I was done with that consultation."

Neither constitutional adviser Samuel Adams nor naval attache Captain Morgan were available for comment.