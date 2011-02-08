They were just terribly executed.

Groupon’s humor has always been somewhat edgy, as I’ve noted before. But many people think that the company, which offers daily online discounts to various businesses in subscribers’ local area, went too far with their Super Bowl ads. One had actor Timothy Hutton proclaiming that “the people of Tibet are in trouble … but they still whip up an amazing fish curry”; another had Elizabeth Hurley announcing that “rapid deforestation [is] threatening” the “national treasure” of the Brazilian rainforest, before acknowledging that “not all deforestation is bad.” (Her ad referred viewers to a Brazilian wax deal.) Cuba Gooding, Jr. quickly referenced the dwindling whale population before hopping on a whale-watching cruise.

Objections have centered upon the argument that these ads make light of serious problems, and they clearly do. But they are obviously satire, so there should be a limit to the chastising that their jokes elicit. (Would anyone level the same criticism at Monty Python? How dare they poke fun at the plague! There was real suffering involved!) The real problem, in fact, might not have to do so much with the substance of the Groupon ads as with their execution.

Firstly, Groupon seemed to be spoofing two different genres—a hard feat to pull off in 30 second intervals. On the one hand, the commercials mocked the celebrity do-gooder, swooping in to tug at your heartstrings (think of those Sarah McLachlan commercials for the ASPCA). On the other, they seemed to poke fun at the crass commercialism that often fills less-prestigious commercial slots (think used-car salesman: Buy this! Here! Now! Cheap, cheap, cheap!). The transition was choppy and may have left viewers more confused than amused.

Secondly, the ads, it seems, were counting on a certain synergy between the televised commercials and their online presence; on its website, Groupon has launched a Save the Money campaign, through which users can “buy” a donation to causes (Greenpeace, The Tibet Fund, Rainforest Action Network) connected to those that were pilloried in the Super Bowl commercials. Groupon has pledged to match each donation.