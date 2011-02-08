Some moderate Democrats are proposing to change the individual mandate, the least popular element of the Affordable Care Act. Politico's story is entitled, "A new Dem threat to health care law." Greg Sargent frets:

If these Dems think this is going to insulate them from GOP attacks, they're kidding themselves: Last night, the NRSC sent out a release blasting McCaskill, asking why she voted for "Obamacare" in the first place if she thinks the mandate is such a bad idea. All they're succeeding in doing is undermining one of the Democratic Party's signature domestic accomplishments.

I think this totally misses what's going on here. The individual mandate is a tool to prevent people from free riding on the health insurance market. It's not the only tool to accomplish that. You can change it without threatening health care. Indeed, liberal Democrat Peter DeFazio has already proposed to replace the mandate with a plan, created by liberal health care wonk Paul Starr, to deny those who forego insurance the ability to reap the benefits of the Affordable Care Act.

Now, the moderate Democrats have not yet unveiled their proposal. But I can promise you this: it will not neuter the individual mandate and replace it with an ineffective alternative that guts the health insurance market. Why not? Because insurance companies don't want that, and if there's one thing that characterizes moderate Democrats, it's a powerful aversion to upsetting the insurance industry. The insurers are fine with the Affordable Care Act. They're fine with repealing the Affordable Care Act and going back to denying coverage to sick people. They're not fine with keeping the requirement that they cover sick people but letting healthy people stay out of the system until they get sick.

As it happens, one person who grasps what's happening, in his reptilian manner, is former Rumsfeld speechwriter Marc Thiessen, who warns Republicans not to cooperate with any attempts to modify the Affordable Care Act: