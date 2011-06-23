The Beginning and The End

Then there is the question of suicide, the refusal of unwanted life-preserving medical treatment, physician-assisted suicide, and euthanasia. Some countries permit euthanasia—the killing of people with severe medical problems, including infants born with horrendous birth defects which condemn them to a short miserable life. In the United States, all states tolerate suicide; two states tolerate physician-assisted suicide; and no states permit euthanasia. The Supreme Court has recognized rights to abortion, contraception, and (obliquely) unwanted life-sustaining medical treatment, but not to assisted suicide. For reasons known only to the justices, a woman’s interest in abortion trumps contrary state law but a person’s interest in ending his life does not, unless he can do so by declining medical treatment. Interests pile up on both sides of each question; it is hard to understand why the Court balances them as it does.

These grim topics saturate Elizabeth Price Foley’s book. Foley reviews the ethical debates surrounding these issues, but she focuses on the law. Judges and legislators have struggled to define life and death, and to establish people’s rights at both ends of the spectrum. Foley’s workmanlike description of the law will be helpful for those interested in the topic, but the book suffers from the lack of a crisp argument.

If Foley advances a theme, it is that legal decisionmakers have struggled with definitions. They have avoided defining when life begins, instead identifying a number of stages during which the developing pre-human accrues greater levels of legal protection. Death, by contrast, enjoys a relatively clear definition: cardiopulmonary lapse or the cessation of brain activity, whichever occurs first, although there are endless difficulties in defining the precise moment of death because people tend to fade away and the possibility of fading back in is often difficult to rule out. The needs of gravely ill people awaiting replacement organs generate pressure for an early definition of death, so that organs can be extracted and installed before they rot. This is troublesome, but it is not clear that a real problem yet exists.

Foley thinks it significant that the law defines when death occurs but avoids a single definition of when human life begins. The reason, she says, is that people care more about beginning-of-life issues than end-of-life issues. People harbor complex and often inconsistent moral intuitions about the proper treatment of the fetus, and moral questions about the rights of women and the state’s interest in the fetus have become tangled in definitional questions about when human life begins. By contrast, debates about when death begins turn on relatively technical issues. Still, end-of-life debates can be as polarizing as the abortion debate, as illustrated by the ideologically charged controversies surrounding the attempts by family members to cut off life support for Karen Ann Quinlan, Nancy Cruzan, and Terri Schiavo. End-of-life and beginning-of-life controversies turn on the same issue—whether law should symbolically affirm the priority of human life by defining it broadly and preserving it generously, or should give priority to personal autonomy when people make choices that conflict with the preservation of marginal life forms.

These debates flicker between ethical disputes and ontological ones. If one opposes abortion, for example, one can make two functionally identical arguments: that human life begins at conception, and therefore abortion is murder; and that even if human life does not begin at conception, abortion is a wrongful act because the fetus enjoys a right to life. The abortion rights proponent can respond in two parallel ways: that human life does not begin until viability or some later stage, and therefore abortion prior to that stage is not murder; and that even if human life does begin at conception, the taking of human life before it possesses feelings, thoughts, autonomy, and so on, is not a wrong, or not a wrong significant enough to justify constraining women’s control over their bodies. These two types of argument amount to the same thing, but different rhetorical styles appeal to different types of people, and so they have been scrambled together, with unfortunate consequences for clarity in the law.