In the last 18 months, six of the 37 initial projects ARPA-E funded in late 2009 have attracted private money. To be sure, none of the carbon storage grantees attracted outside investment. But sun and wind power and battery technologies developed in Massachusetts and California and elsewhere did lure investors, with the ratio of private sector investment to public spending averaging roughly four to one. Other companies that may require longer periods of R&D could still be just as successful, if not more so, although with a new bout of fiscal anxiety convulsing the capital ARPA-E’s funding is in jeopardy.

Which is why we thought it was worth taking this opportunity to revisit the rationale for public sector investments in commercial science.

Begin with the fact that it’s well documented that the private sector doesn’t invest an optimal level of money in research and development. Why is this? The basic explanation is that the full value of breakthrough ideas cannot be fully captured by the inventor, and so there is under-investment in invention. Thomas Edison, who has more patents in his name than all but two men in history, went even further. While economic theory suggests that profits from invention are too small to justify adequate expenditure, Edison argued that revolutionary inventions were simply unprofitable.

An 1898 article in Scientific American laid out this view in his words, “The value of a patent to an inventor is directly decreased as the value to the public increases.” The problem, Edison said, is that the large value of breakthrough inventions attracted “infringers,” who reproduce the technology without having to spend the money on research and development. Freed from the burden of having to cover the costs of those initial investments, they are able to sell at a reduced price and undercut the inventor, while the lengthy legal process unfolds.

Yet, according to Edison, for more incremental inventions, where the gains from production are small, the expenses of overcoming trade secrets or paying legal fees on patents are too large relative to the potential gain, and inventors are able to profit. Indeed, according to Neil Baldwin’s biography, Edison spent a great deal of time and money on legal entanglements over intellectual property rights, prompting him to apply for more and more patents on every detailed aspect of his discoveries, which ultimately slowed the spread of their public benefits.