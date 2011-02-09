A new video raises questions about the level of attention the White House is giving the suffering region.

In January, southern Sudan held a historic self-determination referendum. Final results, announced this Monday, show that 98.83 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of the region becoming independent, and Sudan’s president, Omar Al Bashir, is making all the right noises to suggest he is willing to let one-third of his territory go peacefully. The Obama administration, which played a major role in supporting the referendum and getting Khartoum to accept it, rightly sees this as an enormous achievement. But there is an uncomfortable footnote that does not fit into this success story: Darfur. Video footage shot there and posted last week by the White House raises questions about the level of attention the administration is giving the conflict-wracked region.

While the international world was focused on the referendum, Khartoum was steadily ramping up its military offensive in Darfur. The hybrid United Nations-African Union mission tasked to the region, UNAMID, reports that over 40,000 people were newly displaced in December alone because of fighting between rebel and government forces, both of whom, Human Rights Watch reports, have been targeting civilians based on their ethnicity. More displacement means more people in need of humanitarian assistance—and here, too, the prognosis is bleak. A recent report by Tufts University concludes that international relief efforts have been impaired to the point that the population is more vulnerable now than at any time since the height of massacres back in 2003.

Compounding all these problems is that there is now less international scrutiny of events on the ground in Darfur than there has been in years—since Khartoum first attempted to bar external observers from the region eight years ago. In the last six months, there has been no mainstream media coverage from the region, because the Sudanese government has made it nearly impossible for foreign journalists to get there—and those few who do face tight restrictions.

This information vacuum made it all the more remarkable that, last Wednesday, the White House posted footage from rural Darfur. The video, part of a series called “West Wing Week,” follows Scott Gration, the U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan, as he travels throughout the country during the referendum. It includes a two-day visit he made to Darfur, during which he visited a town called Deribat in the Jebel Marra mountains. A portion of the voiceover on the video is striking: