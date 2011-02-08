Between the Eminem Chrysler commercial during the Super Bowl and today’s Washington Post front page profile of Detroit Mayor Dave Bing, there’s been a bit of a Motor City boomlet over the last couple of days.

Bing, 21 months into his term, has famously promised to examine any and all avenues to getting troubled Detroit back on the path of fiscal and economic sustainability. So far that’s included a light rail project, corridor clean-ups, and a hard look at what “right-sizing” the city might entail.