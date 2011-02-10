I read about the arrests in The New York Times, and I found the circumstances so bizarre that I flew to Sacramento to attend a bail hearing on July 12, 2007. The streets were packed with thousands of Hmong protesters. The defendants shuffled into the courtroom in handcuffs, leg braces, and orange jumpsuits. “No waving!” a guard barked at the spectators. Most of the men were old and frail. After they were seated, 68-year-old Seng Vue collapsed. A woman ran toward him in tears. Guards warned her to stay back. Both Seng Vue and another defendant would suffer strokes in custody.

The case was very strange, but that it happened during the Bush administration was stranger: Vang Pao was a darling of cold war hawks. And, when it came to internal security, Laos hardly required U.S. help. A 2004 State Department report described violent government crackdowns and prisoners who were “abused and tortured.”

The U.S. attorney who brought the case, McGregor Scott, declined to comment, so it’s hard to say what motivated prosecutors. But the operation bore the hallmarks of a new breed of preemptive prosecution that sprang up after 9/11. These operations use undercover operatives to bait potential terrorists—even unlikely ones—into criminal acts, like buying explosives, and then put them away for life. While such preemption is controversial because of the entrapment factor, it at least has a plausible deterrent effect, sowing paranoia among potential collaborators. But the defendants had no plans to attack the United States. In fact, it’s doubtful they had plans to attack anyone at all. “I don’t think [Scott’s] decision to prosecute was affected by political pressure,” says Tom Heffelfinger, who assisted Vang Pao’s defense and was a U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2006. “But there is institutional pressure to aggressively pursue any cases of terrorism.”

As the trial dragged on, the case began to look flimsier. There was no evidence that Vang Pao had agreed to any plan, much less devised one. And, in the bigger picture, it was beside the point. The main charge—attempting to overthrow the Laotian government in violation of the Neutrality Act—was a bizarre appellation for an effort to save some kinsmen in the Laotian jungle.

In September 2009, the feds dropped their case against Vang Pao, instead redoubling their efforts against the other defendants. But last October, the judge, Frank Damrell, strongly suggested that the prosecutors had no case. “They sent this guy from Justice, and he got his head handed to him,” recalls Federal Defender Daniel Broderick, who represented Jack. On January 10, the case was dismissed.

The Justice Department’s Sacramento office issued only a blanket statement: “After considering all aspects of the case, we decided that under the totality of circumstances, it is not in the government’s interest to continue this prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wagner. “While some defense attorneys have raised claims of misconduct, I believe the case was investigated and prosecuted properly and professionally.”

The entire saga had lasted nearly four years, and cost tens of millions of dollars. “Why would it take the government so long to figure out that the case had a problem?” asks Mike McKay, a former U.S. attorney. “What one goes through as a target in a federal criminal investigation is sheer agony. I don’t know if there’s anything worse.” Attorney Mark Reichel, who represented one of the defendants, says the case underscores Henry Kissinger’s grim assessment that to be an enemy of the United States might be dangerous, but to be its friend is fatal. Vang Pao’s health deteriorated during the trial. He died on January 6, less than a week before the remaining charges against his co-defendants were finally dropped.

T.A. Frank is a special correspondent for The New Republic. This article ran in the March 3, 2011, issue of the magazine.