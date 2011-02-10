So scratch the tax authority. There’s also the constitutional clause allowing Congress to “make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing powers.” Vinson concedes Congress can regulate the national health insurance market. So isn’t the individual mandate “necessary and proper” to carry that out?

No, Vinson argues. The mandate “cannot be reconciled with a limited government of enumerated powers. By definition, it cannot be ‘proper.’” So, he argues, if you start from the premise that any law that exceeds Vinson’s idea of limited government is unconstitutional, then clearly such a law isn’t “proper,” and therefore it’s—unconstitutional. Yes, that’s circular reasoning.

Even if you reject the tax argument and the Necessary and Proper clause, there’s one more authorization for the individual mandate: the Commerce clause. Regulating the national insurance market clearly falls within the category of regulating interstate commerce, right? Uh-uh, writes Vinson. He concedes that Congress may be able to regulate all sorts of economic activity—even picayune activities like growing marijuana for personal medical use—but waves that away by making a novel distinction between regulating activity and regulating “inactivity.” Vinson asserts that no precedent exists to regulate inactivity. (He’s wrong: Congress has prohibited other kinds of inactivity—not getting a vaccine, not joining the military, and many others.)

Proceeding from this imaginary premise, Vinson argues that the Commerce clause couldn’t possibly allow regulation of inactivity, because that would mean Congress could force you to consume broccoli or buy a G.M. car. Seeming to realize how absurd this sounds, Vinson sonorously argues that such possibilities “are being discussed and debated by legal scholars.” He proceeds to cite, as evidence, a segment from ReasonTV. This is just one of many points at which Vinson’s ruling becomes indistinguishable from a dorm-room bull session among members of the College Republicans.

Animating Vinson’s desperate legalisms is a recurrent idea that is perfectly in tune with the contemporary right-wing mood: the confident assertion that the country’s founding principles are synonymous with the Republican economic agenda. “It is difficult to imagine,” Vinson declares, “that a nation which began, at least in part, as the result of opposition to a British mandate, giving the East India Company a monopoly and imposing a nominal tax on all tea sold in America would have set out to create a government with the power to force people to buy tea in the first place.”