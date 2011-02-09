President Obama releases his budget proposal on Monday and I doubt it's going to make me very happy. Obama has already indicated he wants to freeze non-defense discretionary spending, in nominal terms, for five years. I think that's about five years too long.

Yes, there's waste in the budget. I'm all for finding and cutting it. But there is also a great deal of unmet need in our country, particularly at a time when the economy is still sputtering. If there is a time to hold the line on overall discretionary spending, now is not that time.

Still, the president's budget is surely more generous than what the Republicans, and even many Democrats, have in mind. And it will surely include some intriguing policy ideas, like the proposal on unemployment insurance that various outlets have written about in the last two days.

It's a complicated proposal and, even now, I'm not entirely sure I understand it. But the gist goes like this: During periods of extended unemployment, like the one we're living through now, states end up borrowing from the federal government to refill the coffers of their state unemployment funds. But because they are borrowing the money, they have to pay it back to the feds. And that means they'd likely have to raise taxes, right now, when the economy can least afford it.