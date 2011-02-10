But style isn’t the main concern with Christie. Since taking office, he has slashed nearly $1.3 billion from his education budget, possibly violating state constitution requirements for education funding. (His solution if parents don’t like the consequences? “Move.”) Granted, the recession is forcing every state to make tough choices. But New Jersey’s Assembly speaker, Democrat Sheila Oliver, noted that Christie could have minimized education cuts if he hadn’t let a tax expire for people making $1 million or more. So it seems fair to wonder: Are these the actions of a governor who genuinely wants to improve schools? Shouldn’t true education reformers be fighting to win more money for public schools, even if they want to spend those dollars differently?

I asked Rhee (a Democrat) whether devoting less money to education is problematic. “If there was any evidence or data in New Jersey or across the country that, by putting more money into the system, you were going to be getting better results, I’m sure he would be scouring every corner to find it,” she said. “We have radically increased the amount of money we spend on education in this country. ... In most cases, the results have gotten only worse.” But there’s no evidence that Christie, who ran on a platform of cutting taxes, is interested in dedicating more money to public education under any circumstances. (K-12 education isn’t listed on his website as a priority.) And, while it’s true that education dollars should be spent more wisely, there’s no reason policymakers can’t do so while also figuring out how to invest more in schools. Yet Rhee, it seems, wants to address only the question of allocation. “The focus can’t be on how do we get more money or raise taxes,” she said.

On another hot-button issue, Rhee has a more nuanced take. One of her new Republican partners, Florida Governor Rick Scott, has proposed introducing school vouchers statewide. His plan would allow public money to be used by any student at any type of school—public, charter, private, even virtual.* Rhee, too, has advocated for more choice, penning an op-ed in The New York Times before President Obama’s State of the Union address, asking him to call for a law that would empower parents to move their children from unsuccessful schools. But does she support Scott’s plan, which hardly seems in line with the goal of improving public schools? StudentsFirst’s 25-page policy agenda seems to indicate so—but Rhee suggested otherwise. “You talk to some people in the choice movement who say vouchers are the answer, but I don’t think that’s the case,” she said. “The right system will have a very strong, well-run traditional public school system, [and] a good, accountable charter system. And some publicly funded vouchers and scholarships can be players.” She also said vouchers should apply to low-income children only. In other words, choice should be about ensuring that no child is trapped in a failing school—a laudable goal.

I then asked Rhee about a related issue that isn’t in StudentsFirst’s agenda: school integration. It’s no secret that one of the main reasons public schools have such disparate success rates is because of racial and socioeconomic segregation. While redrawing district boundaries wouldn’t be possible or effective everywhere, there have been successful, small-scale initiatives to make sure students of different backgrounds are educated together in good public schools—an important liberal ideal. But Rhee called integration a “very tricky situation” and said, “StudentsFirst is not at this point going to take a policy stance on the issue.”

Of course, Rhee shouldn’t be expected to have answers for every pressing educational question. StudentsFirst is just getting its bearings, and, as Rhee pointed out to me, there are countless issues the group could be tackling—curriculum and school nutrition, for instance—but isn’t, because it has chosen “areas where there is a need for a national organization with a national agenda.” Yet it is precisely in these areas—how to engage with teachers, how to spend public money—that Rhee’s agenda and choice of political partners raises hard questions. “I’m a realist,” Rhee told me. “We have to focus on what is doable, what is in front of us.” But setting realistic goals doesn’t have to mean sacrificing principles or collaborating on measures that could be harmful to public schools. And so, I have to admit: In a world where everyone supposedly loves or hates her, I’m still kind of uncertain about Michelle Rhee.