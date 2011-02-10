I am always falling in love when I have work to do.
But there are other distractions, if you don’t pull through:
roll of red ribbon, green candle on a crystal stand,
orange cup of unground salt, violets with furry leaves.
Map of the north cape with tunnel directions.
And there are finer pairs than you and I would make:
pale tablecloth with pink flowers,
pale sky with pink sky at mountain height,
brown teacup and saucer, golden honey jar
and golden space between one mountain and another.
A golden green night field. No finer solitude.
Here lies the field with the sun on its forehead;
there goes the man with the sun in his mouth.