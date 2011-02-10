I am always falling in love when I have work to do.

But there are other distractions, if you don’t pull through:

roll of red ribbon, green candle on a crystal stand,

orange cup of unground salt, violets with furry leaves.

Map of the north cape with tunnel directions.

And there are finer pairs than you and I would make:

pale tablecloth with pink flowers,

pale sky with pink sky at mountain height,

brown teacup and saucer, golden honey jar

and golden space between one mountain and another.

A golden green night field. No finer solitude.

Here lies the field with the sun on its forehead;

there goes the man with the sun in his mouth.



