Since Andrew Sullivan is on sick leave, I'm going to take advantage by trying to lure away the beard-focused portion of his audience by posting stories like this:

He claims his beard was cut off and stuffed in his mouth and that he was ordered to eat it last May. And that's only the beginning of what one Lawrenceburg man says he and his brother endured, all because of a fight over a lawn mower.

The truly great part of the story is the reader comments. A sampling:

You know it is pretty sad that the so called Victims the Westmoreland brothers have the nerve to tell only part of the actual story forgetting to say anything at all about the physical threats they had made to Troy Holt. Harvey and Joey were the ones that came onto Holts property threatining to kill him(Holt). I personally know Troy, and needless to say I know him extremely well and yes parts of what was claimed was true but there is a lot of facts that have been left out of course by the Westmoreland brothers, due to the fact that they had been harrasing and threating Mr Holt. All 4 of the men were intoxicated not just Holt and Hill! There is going to be a huge surprise come out on the plea of one if not both, Holt and Hill.

lotta things left out of story i know troy if he was drunk and he doe not drink that much troy weight is about 175 this fellow loks to me about 300 lbs looks like he could have protected himself what it might have been westmoreland drunk going on personal property threating troy but lets see the court system in anderson co at work its a monkey court ive always heard

