National Journal's Marc Ambinder was the first to report the LIHEAP cuts, which senior administration officials and others familiar with budget discussions have since discussed with several news outlets. These officials say that the cut is not as bad as it sounds: The Obama proposal, to allocate $2.57 billion, is apparently the same allocation that the program got in fiscal year 2008. And, these sources say, energy prices are actually lower than they were in 2008, when Congress increased the funding. "In real terms, under our budget, LIHEAP funding will be at levels similar to the Clinton Administration," a senior administration official told Ambinder.

To be sure, it's likely the Republicans will end up calling for even steeper cuts, not just to LIHEAP but to other worthy programs. And it's possible that, by proposing less severe cuts now, Obama will gain enough credibility with moderate voters and lawmakers to defeat those proposals.

Then again, it's also possible that the Obama administration is effectively bargaining with itself.

Either way, it's worth noting just how absurd and bloodless this whole discussion about spending cuts has become. As far as I can tell, nobody seriously claims that it's possible to reduce LIHEAP funding without reducing its reach. The program has its share of fraud and waste, but, unless I'm missing something, it's not nearly enough to justify this big a cut.

Remember: Energy prices may be lower than they were in 2008, but the economy is in worse shape, too. That means more people need the help.