Deadline extended to February 18! Apply to be a Reporter Researcher at The New Republic. Job information and instructions on how to apply are below.

The New Republic (TNR) is looking for reporter-researchers for its 2011-2012 program. Job duties include reporting, researching, writing, and fact-checking for TNR's print magazine and TNR Online; as well as assisting with web production and performing occasional clerical tasks. Reporter-researchers work closely with writers and editors, and are strongly encouraged to write articles. Most reporter-researchers finish their program with a substantial portfolio of clips and have gone on to work almost everywhere in journalism—including TNR itself. The year-long job will begin in summer 2011 and will include a stipend. Graduating seniors as well as recent graduates and graduates from post-grad programs are welcome to apply.

Please e-mail the following items to Chloë Schama at job@tnr.com, with the subject line "(Your Name) RR Application 2011":

1. A cover letter.

2. A one-page résumé.

3. A 750-word critique of the politics section (the Mall and Features) of a recent issue of the magazine.

4. Two clips (if possible, one opinion and one news).



No phone calls and no snail mail (undue phone calling is especially unwelcome). We don’t have time to let you know that we received your applications, so please don’t expect confirmation. The deadline is February 18, 2011.