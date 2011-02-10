The big news out of this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)? Donald Trump—oh yes, Donald Trump—might run for president in 2012, as a Republican. He was a last-minute addition to the speaker's roster, and after he bounded up on stage here at the Marriott Wardman in Washington, D.C.—to calls of "You're Hired!"—he told the ecstatic crowd of conservatives that he'd make a decision by June. "The United States has become a whipping post for the rest of the world," Trump said. "I deal with people from China, I deal with people from Mexico, they cannot believe what they're getting away with." The Don can take it no longer; it's time to step in and save America.

Could Trump really survive the Republican primaries? Trump revealed to the CPAC audience that he was pro-life, against gun control, and that he "will fight to end Obamacare." (His supporters are already launching a write-in campaign for this week's CPAC straw poll.) As for his qualifications to be president, well, isn't a titanic ego enough? I mean, hadn't you heard that Bloomberg Businessweek named him the "world's most competitive business person"? If not, Trump was happy to remind everyone. And: "Steve Forbes stated that I was one of the greatest entrepreneurs in the history of free trade," Trump said. What more do you want?

The trouble, Trump said, is that great men, men of accomplishment, "men who have been in wars"—and Trump wants you to know that he's "won many wars"—those sorts of world-historical figures have trouble winning elections. They have too long a track record, too much in their past to criticize. (Trump theorized that that's how Obama got elected: "nobody knew who the hell he was.") "The right type of people never run," Trump lamented. "But this country is in serious trouble, we need it now."

Okay, but even egomaniacs need some sort of policy platform—some logic to their candidacy. And all Trump promised was that he would bluster and bluster (and bluster) until the rest of the world respected us. On China, he noted that "they're building the greatest airports in the world, the best of everything, all because we buy their products because their currency is so low." His answer? If he's elected, "we'll be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars from other countries that are screwing us." How? By manipulating our own currency? Slapping a 25% tariff on Chinese imports? Exacting tribute? Who can say?