Seven interviews that prove cable television can’t handle a foreign revolution.

Over the course of the Egypt crisis, it’s become clear that the Washington-centric cable talk show format is ill-equipped to handle a foreign revolution. The logical thing would have been to book experts on say, Egypt. Instead, shows like MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” and Fox’s “Hannity” often just rotated in their regular go-to guests, asking former politicians, political pundits, and at least one NASCAR driver to share their insights on the latest developments in the Middle East. Some of the answers were vague, some woefully uninformed, and others made no sense at all. Here, TNR has compiled a list of the worst examples.

Former Congressman Harold Ford, “Meet the Press,” January 30:

These are really local conditions driving this, as we saw even in Tunisia. You have poverty, you have issues of access, you have young professionals, middle class, educated people complaining bitterly about a lack of opportunity. So as you, as you look at the, the—not just the content of the protest, but the character of the protest, it's different, it's new. And, frankly, I think it's confusing the White House even more in terms of the kind of response that they should put forward.

Twice-convicted former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci, on “Hannity,” January 28:

Well, you can look at the clips that are right on the TV right now and this is as Yogi Berra would say deja vu all over again, unfortunately … Mubarak has not exactly been—would not be the recipient of the Nobel Prize or the Jefferson Award or anything like that. The price of oil, what is going to happen?

Wall Street Journal columnist and former Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan, “Meet the Press,” February 6: