Mubarak's speech only invigorated the protest community in Tahrir Square.

Cairo, Egypt—Early Thursday evening, Tahrir Square was full of optimism. Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was going to address the nation, and everyone was debating what he was going to say. People had heard he was going to resign; they thought the movement that has swept Egypt for the last 17 days, shutting down the country, might finally have succeeded. There was a carnival-like atmosphere: People hugged, wrung each other’s hands, bought popcorn and tea from vendors, chanted, and sang songs.

It was a high point for the protest community that has taken root in the heart of Cairo. The sense of elation would soon flag and turn to fury, as the reality of Mubarak’s speech sunk in—but the community, critically, would remain strong.

Tayssir Ibrahim, 31, said he hadn’t been politically active before the protests began on January 25. He said going to a rally on that first day felt like “a big joke,” but he changed his tune after being in the crowd. “I couldn’t sleep that night,” he said. He has come to Tahrir everyday since. “For the first time in my life, I thought this is something to die for.” His friends in the square have become his family.

Also high on the atmosphere of the event, a new friend of Ibrahim’s, Haysam El Maghraby, his tall lanky frame towering over his group of friends, insisted these protests have created a little utopia in Cairo. Friends can mingle, hopes are strong, and everyone has something to eat; even the streets are clean. “We’re going to expand Midan Tahrir, until it’s everywhere,” he said.