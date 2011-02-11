At CPAC, anti-immigration sentiment gets ugly.

Birth certificates, naturally, were a big topic of discussion today at the immigration policy panel at CPAC—the conference run by the American Conservative Union where College Republicans flock from all corners to co-ruminate with their conservative heroes.

During the somewhat informal panel discussion, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, Mark Krikorian, recounted a story that a border agent in Arizona told him about a Mexican woman whose water broke as she was lowered over the border fence in Arizona. Minutes later, she was rushed to the hospital to deliver not just one unwanted American baby, but twins. The nurse, in Krikorian’s telling, recognized her immediately as the same woman who had delivered triplets just a year before. Count it: That’s five babies that sprang from one illegal immigrant woman in twelve months. The take-away: Run for the hills, the illegals are coming!

"Some states," Krikorian later told the assembled crowd, "are trying to shed light on this problem by issuing two different birth certificates, one version for children of American citizens, and another for illegal immigrants' babies." At which point, panelist Dino Teppara, from the American Conservative Council chimed in: "And some states can’t even find them!"

The crowd erupted in laughter. There is, after all, nothing like a good birther joke. To be sure, there was more discussed in Thursday’s panel than birthright citizenship, but the moment captures the gist of the policy recommendations the panel presented today: If we want to get rid of them, we are going to have to make their lives unbearable, even if it means forfeiting basic American values of equality and human dignity.