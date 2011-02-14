Don’t believe the hype about the new super-machine on ‘Jeopardy!’

In a series of three televised events starting tonight, an IBM supercomputer named Watson is set to compete against two human champions on the game show “Jeopardy!” If the computer wins—and in test matches that IBM has held, Watson has been dominating the humans—it will inspire comparisons to Deep Blue, the chess computer that shocked the world and prompted existential hand-wringing about the nature of human consciousness by beating Garry Kasparov in 1997.

But here’s the rub: “Jeopardy!”is actually a terrible way of proving that Watson is more intelligent than its opponents. A successful contest would certainly show that Watson can interpret complex sentences and recall esoteric information, and it would certainly show that IBM has designed a pretty smart computer. However, if the supercomputer triumphs, it will probably be for another reason entirely: because it can activate the buzzer most quickly.

This is how the “Jeopardy!” rules work: Whoever buzzes in first—using a clicking device usually compared to a large pen—gets the first chance at answering the question. The wrinkle, however, is that the contestants have to wait until Alex Trebek is completely finished reading the question before they are allowed to buzz in. Buzz too soon, and your buzzer is “locked out” for a quarter of a second, giving opponents the chance to jump in and answer before you. Contestants who wish to buzz in as fast as possible must either try to guess when the buzzers will activate (risking getting locked out if they are too early) or rely on their reflexes to buzz in when they see the lights (risking having reflexes that are too slow and allowing another player to buzz in first).

Mastery of this problem is critical to “Jeopardy!” success—possibly even more so than actual trivia knowledge. As Michael G. Dupree, who won “Jeopardy!”’s 1996 Tournament of Champions (TOC) and wrote How to Get on “Jeopardy!” and Win, put it in his treatise on the subject, “although each of the TOC competitors possessed an extremely broad range of knowledge, I came out on top because of my ability on the buzzer.” And Ken Jennings, who will be competing against Watson in the coming contest, has written on his website that, “‘Jeopardy!’ victory goes not to the biggest brain—it goes to the smoothest thumb. Timing on the tricky ‘Jeopardy!’ buzzer is often what separates the winner from the, well, non-winners, and the ‘Jeopardy!’ buzzer is a cruel mistress.”