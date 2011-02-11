How extreme has the House Republican base become? Pretty extreme, I'd say, given that they think House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan is insufficiently serious about shrinking government.

As you may recall, Ryan's big contribution to the political debate is his Roadmap for America's Future--a proposal for the federal budget that would eviscerate government spending and effectively end Medicare as we know it. But, now that Ryan is chairman of the Budget Committee, he can't simply issue policy papers and pithy slogans. He has to produce real legislation that will have very real policy effects and very real political consequences.

During the 2010 congressional campaign, Ryan and the rest of the Republican leadership pledged to find $100 billion in specific spending cuts for the next year. Now the Republican base is holding party leaders to a literal interpretation promise. And that's causing problems.

To review the situation: The federal government is presently financing its operations through short-term appropriations that will expire at the beginning of March. Before Congress can debate what to do in fiscal year 2012, it must pass spending bills that get government through the rest of the 2011 fiscal year, which ends in September,.