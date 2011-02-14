American exceptionalism is a flawed idea, but Obama should still use it.

Has the United States always been an exceptionally free and virtuous nation? If you have to ask the question, you are already well on the road to unpatriotic perdition—or so every Republican about to run for president seems to think. “Don’t kid yourself with the lie,” Rick Santorum recently told a group of college Republicans. “America is exceptional, and Americans are concerned that there are a group of people in Washington who don’t believe that any more.” Mike Huckabee gives the same indictment a quasi-spiritual spin: “To deny American exceptionalism,” he told Politico last August, “is in essence to deny the heart and soul of this nation.” In his new book, Mitt Romney adds a messianic note: “Billions of people today live in freedom, or have the hope of freedom who otherwise would have lived in despair, if not for the greatness of the United States.”

Of course, the main purpose of all this star-spangled chest thumping is to brand Barack Obama an apostate from one of the more venerable elements of our civil religion. At CPAC last week, Santorum even said Obama “doesn’t believe America is exceptional.” Moreover, an offhand remark the president made in 2009—“I believe in American exceptionalism, just as I suspect that the Brits believe in British exceptionalism and the Greeks believe in Greek exceptionalism”—loops repeatedly on conservative websites and talk radio shows. What can you expect, these outlets imply, from a closet socialist with a Muslim middle-name, bi-national parentage, and a fishy birth certificate?

The irony is that the president has sworn his belief in the exceptionalist faith more frequently than did George W. Bush, whom we have to thank for making a flag pin on one’s lapel a requirement for anyone who hopes to get elected to federal office. He’s done so in two ways, one aspirational, the other self-congratulatory—and neither very productive or convincing. But a third way of invoking exceptionalism, and one not tried nearly enough, could be both clarifying and politically beneficial for the president.

The first way Obama has used exceptionalism is in claiming that the nation is both exceptionally humanitarian and uniquely able to reform itself through democratic means. He did this often as a presidential candidate. “This country is more decent than one where a woman in Ohio, on the brink of retirement, finds herself one illness away from disaster after a lifetime of hard work,” he said in his 2008 nomination acceptance speech in Denver, “more compassionate than a government that lets veterans sleep on our streets and families slide into poverty.” The memorable line in his stump speech— “in no other country on earth is my story even possible”—brilliantly merged exceptionalism with the civil rights narrative. And Obama repeatedly identified the American creed with social movements that “pointed the way to the promised land” of justice and equality.” These are examples of what Martha Nussbaum calls “aspirational patriotism,” the history of which is as old as that of the nation itself. From Tom Paine’s prediction that the United States would “prepare in time an asylum for all mankind” to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s declaration that “the great glory of American democracy is the right to protest for right,” reformers and radicals have demanded that the national ideals apply to all citizens and opposed those who tried to reserve their use for privileged groups and belligerent causes.