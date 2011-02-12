Also trying to gin up attention is the 50,000-member Safari Club International, which had the misfortune of setting up a booth right by the NRA’s big video display. The Safari Club, while also a big opponent of gun control, has a more subtle goal—to enable the hunting of various types of big game. As such, they’ve lobbied hard to weaken restrictions on the imports of various species. (You know how you can now hunt polar bears for sport in Canada and bring them back to the United States? Thank the Safari Club!) The group has also moved to edit the Endangered Species Act and has a variety of conservation programs aimed at setting up big-game hunting refuges.

Wandering through the hall, I spotted a few sparsely attended booths that wouldn’t look out of place at a liberal convention. There was the Prison Fellowship, for instance—a group founded by Chuck Colson (after his Watergate-related stint in prison) to reform prison policy. A related group—Right on Crime—has the support of Newt Gingrich and Grover Norquist, and has been promoting policies, like one in North Carolina, to reserve prison beds for serious crimes and use community supervision for low-risk offenders. Meanwhile, down in a dark corner sat Muslims for America, a group founded by Muhammad Ali Hasan, a Bush supporter who spoke out in favor of the Cordoba House mosque in New York. Alas, his booth seemed to be getting less interest than the glossier American Center for Law and Justice, which touts itself as “THE LEGAL GROUP TRYING TO STOP THE GROUND ZERO MOSQUE.”

One of the major storylines at CPAC this year has been that a bunch of social conservative groups boycotted the event because of the inclusion of the gay-friendly GOProud. One group that seems to have no problem with GOProud is PFOX, the Parents and Friends of Ex-Gays, which also has a booth in the convention hall. The group counsels families with gay members and refers them to “treatment” services. When I asked PFOX’s president, Gregory Quinlan (who calls himself an ex-gay), why he didn’t join in the boycott over GOProud, he said, “We’re not against gays—many people couldn’t change even if they tried for their whole life.” That seemed fair enough to me. As I was about to leave, a bunch of conservative college students showed up to argue with the PFOX folks about whether being gay was a choice or not. The argument got heated: At one point, Quinlan shouted, “You can’t point to a single gene that makes you gay! You just can’t!” The students sounded skeptical.

From there I wandered over to a booth run by the recently formed Crispus Attucks Tea Party. “We’re not the black Tea Party,” insisted founder Earl Johnson, even though it sure looked like a Tea Party aimed at African Americans. I asked Johnson why, if race didn’t matter (and hey, that's what it said on his pamphlets), there had to be a separate Tea Party group for black voters. “I can walk into neighborhoods that you can’t,” he said, “and go up to the hustlers who are pimping their liberal views, and I can say, ‘That’s bullshit!’ No one can call me racist.” I asked him whether CPAC was fertile ground for recruitment. Sure, he said. And how many members does he have? “I’m not going to say,” Johnson said with a grin. “Everyone always wants to know that!”

It wasn’t all think tanks and politico training, though. For levity, there was a booth for the BigDawg Music Mafia, a social networking site meant to bring together conservative musicians (including Victoria Jackson, a former “Saturday Night Live” star who once had a gig on Johnny Carson standing on one hand while reciting poetry). Coincidentally, earlier on Friday, I had sat in on a panel discussion on “Engaging America Through Conservative Pop Culture.” (The audience had been promised that Stephen Baldwin—of Bio-Dome fame—would appear, but it turned out, alas, that he had to take a meeting with “Survivor” producer Mark Burnett.) The broader theme, basically, was that conservatives were winning the war of ideas, but that liberals had infested Hollywood and the music industry and so forth, luring voters away. The right needed to reclaim cool. Alas, BigDawg Music Mafia probably wasn’t the answer: Most of the music was second-rate country.