The next few months are going to be dominated by the budget showdown between the two parties. It's helpful to step back from the specifics for a moment and consider the broader point, which is that the entire framework of this debate is being driven by the Republicans' desire to consider spending as an abstract proposition and Democrats' desire to consider it in the specific. Almost everything both parties will do revolves around that.

One of the most timeless and fundamental facts of American politics is that people oppose government in the abstract but favor it in the particulars. Republicans need to tailor their opposition to government to accommodate this reality. The largest programs -- defense, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid -- all command strong public support. (People show some willingness to cut defense, but many Republicans oppose any cuts in this category, so the party tends to shy away.) But Republicans have to cut something, and so, by process of elimination, they're left with cutting everything else.

Everything else falls into a catch-all known as "domestic discretionary spending," which accounts for every dollar of spending that isn't defense, entitlements, or paying interest on the national debt. This category accounts for less than a fifth of the federal budget, and it's been getting squeezed fairly hard for more than two decades. The budget debate we're having centers almost entirely on this one small slice of the budget. Why is that? Well, it's because it's a category of programs rather than a program itself. Cutting domestic discretionary spending is the closest Republicans can come to cutting spending in the abstract.

Of course, cutting domestic discretionary spending is not the same thing as cutting spending in the abstract. You have to cut individual programs. And that's where the Obama administration thinks it can turn the debate to its advantage. Turn to specifics, and Democrats can force Republicans to answer questions like, Does cutting spending on education or scientific research really help the next generation? (Obvious answer: no.)