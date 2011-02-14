[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

For those who haven't seen it on the homepage, I briefly wanted to plug my profile of Tim Geithner in the latest issue of the print magazine. The piece tries to explain how he recovered after his disastrous start in the Obama administration. My working hypothesis:

Geithner now realized it wasn’t enough to get the big calls right and let the politics take care of itself. To really play at this level, he would need, if not an outside game, then at least an inside game that took account of how the public perceived his actions. “You can roll over the political folks at the White House on any issue, especially if he’s got a line to the president,” one Geithner aide told me. “But you’ve got to take their arguments seriously, their perspective seriously. They’re a proxy for how people out there”—the voters—“will hear it.”

As for the personal note, this will (likely) be my last piece for TNR for the next eight months, as I'll be on leave wrapping up a book about the Obama economic team.

