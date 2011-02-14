How should liberals think about the Obama administration's new budget? Ultimately I'm pretty happy with it, but let me explain how I get there:

The first-order description has to be that Obama's budget is bad. The domestic discretionary budget is not too big. We should not be cutting Pell Grants or heating assistance for low-income families in general, and we especially should not be doing so during a recession.

On the other hand, the Budget is a political document. Obama doesn't have the power to enact his priorities unilaterally, so his strategy is to seize the center and portray Republicans as unreasonable. His strategy for doing so revolves around moving the debate from the principle of whether to cut the budget to the specific of how to do so.

On yet another hand, when you concede the basic principle from the outset -- that the appropriate response to an economic crisis that's driven deficits up and interest rates to the bottom is to cut the domestic budget -- you've sort of lost even if you've won. At some point, don't Democrats have to stop winning debates by conceding ideological ground and start changing the ideological ground, by challenging the public's views on government?